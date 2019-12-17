Chris Bailey's Forecast | Cold winds continue to blow

Light snow and flurries are slowly winding down across eastern Kentucky as cold air continues. Things get even colder as we make our way into Wednesday as another weak front drops in here.

This front may spit out a few flakes with highs only in the 20s. Gusty winds will make it feel like the teens.

The weather looks better for Thursday and Friday as temps slowly come up. Highs will be in the mid and upper 40s by Friday. That looks to continue into Saturday.

A southern storm system is rolling from west to east along the Gulf coast. That has a small chance to impact our weather by Sunday and Monday. Temps look milder into the start of Christmas week.