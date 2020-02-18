Chris Bailey's Forecast | Colder air takes control

It’s a wet and dreary day across the Commonwealth, but that’s really nothing new to us. As our cold front pushes through later today, the rain will slowly end and temps start to fall. From there, it’s all about watching a close call for snowfall across the south and southeast.

Today’s rains are actually a little heavier than I thought and a few areas may see another 1″ of water falling from the sky. You will see this begin to diminish from the northwest this afternoon and evening.

Wednesday is a colder day that may start with a touch of rain and snow lingering across the far southeast. Skies become partly sunny.

This front then slows down to our south as a wave of low pressure works from west to east along it. Can this throw some snow into southern and, especially, southeastern Kentucky? There's an outside chance of that happening.

Friday looks like another fair and cold day with highs near 40.

Saturday looks good with temps in the upper 40s, but our next system brings rain in here by Sunday afternoon.