Chris Bailey's Forecast | Colder temps to end the year

Flooding rains have pushed out of the state and the high winds are slowly calming down as our storm system slowly pulls away. Now, we focus on a different looking and feeling pattern, but one that’s just as busy.

Flooding continues to be a problem, especially across areas of eastern Kentucky.

A couple of rain showers may slide back into the region and we run the risk for a few flurries or snow showers going up tonight through New Year’s Eve. The best chance for this appears to be in the north and east and I can’t rule out some minor accumulations.

The late week setup continues to look like another rain maker for Thursday and Friday, then some snow and much colder for the weekend.