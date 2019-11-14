Chris Bailey's Forecast | Colder than normal temps continue

We have a weak front moving through the region today, keeping our temps colder than normal through the coming weekend. It’s not going to be as cold as we’ve been, but it’s hard to replicate historic numbers. Once into next week, the pattern gets busy with rain and/or snow makers.

Highs over the next few days range from the upper 30s to middle 40s, depending on which part of the state you live in. Overnight lows are deep into the 20s, with a few upper teens possible in the colder valleys.

As a monster of a storm slowly works up the east coast, a few systems dive in behind it and wind up across the Ohio Valley. That could mean a few periods of light rain or light rain and light snow early next week.