Chris Bailey's Forecast | Cool temps before more rain

A slow-moving cold front continues to drop southward across the region, bringing rain and cool temps. The showers will slowly work out of the area later tonight, but not before impacting a few high school football games.

Temps this evening will generally be in the 60s with overnight lows dropping into the 50s.

A mix of sun and clouds will be with us on Saturday as highs reach 75-80 in many areas. There's still the small shower chance across the southeast.

Showers and storms return to the region on Sunday with more showers and storms into Monday and Tuesday. That's ahead of a cold front dropping in from the northwest.

Temps stay cooler than normal and will get even cooler for the middle and end of next week.