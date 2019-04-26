Chris Bailey's Forecast | Cooler weather for the weekend

Low pressure is working east of the state today and is taking the rain with it. As the rain ends from west to east, the cooler air looks to hold tight through the upcoming weekend. In the longer range, a warm and stormy setup looks to kick in for Kentucky Derby Week.

Clear skies tonight will set the stage for a few upper 30s to show up across central and eastern Kentucky. The rest of our Saturday is a windy one with a mix of sun and clouds as a cold front drops in from the northwest. That may touch off a shower or storm in the afternoon and evening.

This is a fairly cool weekend as temps may struggle to get much past 60 on Sunday.

The setup for Kentucky Derby week is a warm one that can turn stormy. Highs should flirt with 80 degrees during this time.