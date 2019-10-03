Chris Bailey's Forecast | Fall Finally Arrives

Our historic heat wave is now a thing of the past as fall finally arrives here in the bluegrass state. This kicks off a pattern that skews normal to slightly below normal over the next week or so, with RAIN also on the way.

The front this evening is producing gusty winds, a few clouds and crashing temps. There isn't much in the way of rain, but an isolated shower or storm is possible.

Temps by Friday morning are generally in the 50s, but a few upper 40s will show up in the north and west. Friday looks phenomenal with temps upper 60s north to mid 70s south. A quick drop occurs Friday evening, setting the stage for lots of 40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday is a windy and warmer day as clouds increase ahead of our Sunday-Monday rain maker. Another cold front moves in and should have a wave of low pressure along it. The end result will be widespread rain and a few thunderstorms.

Soaking rains are likely during this time, with some areas picking up more than 1"-2" of rain.

Chilly temps will be coming in with the rain and should give us a few days of highs in the 60s into the first half of next week. Lows may flirt with the upper 30s in a few spots.

Another front then moves in by the end of the week and could bring another shot of rain and even chillier temps.