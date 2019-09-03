Chris Bailey's Forecast | Fall temps later this week

A cold front is ready to drop into the region from the northwest on Wednesday. That will bring a taste of fall temperatures to the region.

Ahead of this front, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be noted as we roll into late tonight and Wednesday. Not everyone sees these storms with the best chance in the south and southeast.

The weather on Thursday and Friday looks great with highs in the 70s and lows deep into the 50s. Humidity levels will also be down.

The numbers will jump up a bit by Saturday as another weak front drops in from the northwest. That will knock the numbers down by Sunday and Monday.