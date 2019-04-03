Chris Bailey's Forecast | Feels more like May

Spring is really taking control of the pattern and this is bringing a big increase in temps for the coming days. This increase in the digits will be accompanied by some rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Sure sounds like spring in Kentucky to me!

Thursday finds temps making a run at the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be gusty and some afternoon or evening showers and storms develop in the west and roll east. This action will become more widespread Thursday night and early Friday.

Showers and storms decrease from west to east on Friday as temps stay mild. Saturday continues to look mainly dry with temps deep into the 70s across the region.

This warm weather is ahead of another system set to bring showers and storms our way for Sunday and Monday. A few strong storms will be possible during this time as a weak front works across the region.