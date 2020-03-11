Chris Bailey's Forecast | First Alert Weather Day Thursday

Thursday is a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

A potent cold front rolls our way late Thursday into Thursday night. This will bring the potential for strong to severe storms for the entire state.

The prime time for severe weather in our region is from 4pm to midnight.

Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes will be possible as the storms move from west to east.

In addition to the severe threat, these storms will produce a lot of rain and that may cause local high water issues to develop.

Better weather takes over for Friday, but another rain and thunder maker moves in here on Saturday. This continues to be part of a very active spring weather pattern.