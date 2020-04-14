Chris Bailey's Forecast | Flakes give way to a freeze

A few snowflakes are flying across the region as cold air continues. As the flakes come to an end, temps drop into the 20s overnight. That sets the stage for a hard freeze.

We are back into the 50s for Wednesday as skies become partly sunny. Another front moves in Wednesday night with a light shower of rain or snow. Better weather blows in for Thursday and early Friday, but another front sweeps in with showers late Friday.

After a dry Saturday, another rain maker moves in here late Sunday into Monday.

Temps during this period continue to average colder than normal.