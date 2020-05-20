Chris Bailey's Forecast | Flash Flood Watch eastern Kentucky

Significant flooding issues continue across parts of central and eastern Kentucky, especially along some of our rivers. Additional showers and a few storms are possible today, but this shouldn’t be as heavy as the past few days. Still, it won’t take much more to cause some issues.

Several areas have picked up more than 6″ of rain since Monday and that’s leading to continuing flooding issues. River flooding continues to be an issue.

Areas of eastern Kentucky are under a Flash Flood Watch into Thursday as additional rounds of showers and storms move in.

The pattern for the long Memorial Day Weekend calls for warm and humid weather with rounds of thunderstorms. A few strong storms will be noted and we may see additional high water issues develop for some.