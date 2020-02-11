Chris Bailey's Forecast | Flash Flood Watch goes up

Our latest round of heavy rain is moving east of the region after leaving behind another 1″ of rain. This caused high water issues well north of where the watch was. As we roll into Wednesday, we have a more potent system in store for the region.

This will bring a more widespread threat for flooding and the possibility for strong to severe storms.

A Flash Flood Watch is out later tonight through early Thursday.

A general 1″-3″ of rain will be possible Wednesday into Wednesday night. That would bring the threat for flash flooding and general flooding with it. Some of the storms by evening may be strong or severe.

Much colder air comes in behind all this on Thursday and there’s an arctic front slamming in here in the afternoon and evening. That may bring a squall line of snow showers and squalls along it.

Arctic air comes in for Friday, but it won’t stick around very long. As of now, the weekend looks mostly dry, but another wet setup appears to be taking shape next week.