Chris Bailey's Forecast | Flash flood threat continues

Our significant flood and flash flood threat continues for much of the bluegrass state. Our region has already been drenched in the past few days, with numerous areas seeing flooding issues. Additional rounds of showers and storms will only make things worse.

Many areas have already picked up 1″-6″ of rain since Wednesday, so we can’t hold any more. Unfortunately, we have a lot more to go through Monday. Several more inches of rain will show up during this time, leading to flooding and flash flooding.

A cold front will FINALLY sweep this mess to our east by Tuesday, leaving us with cool and dry air. But, another system is going to dive in later Wednesday and Thursday and this one has more of a cold season look to it.

That can produce some very gusty and cool showers into Thursday and early Friday. Temps with this may struggle to even get much beyond the 70 degree mark.