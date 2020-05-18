Chris Bailey's Forecast | Flash flood threat increases

We have a slow-moving low spinning across the region for the next few days and this is likely to cause issues. Repeat showers and thunderstorms will likely lead to flooding and flash flooding issues developing and a few of the storms may be strong or severe.

Let’s kick things off by looking at the Flash Flood Watch current in effect through Tuesday night.

As mentioned, rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be spinning counterclockwise around our slow-moving low pressure. That means the same areas may be hit by repeat storms and torrential rains. That could cause flash flooding and general flooding through Tuesday or early Wednesday.

A corridor of several inches of rain is likely to set up somewhere in this region.

n addition to the flash flood potential, some of the storms out there today into tonight could be strong or severe. The greatest risk is across the eastern half of the state.