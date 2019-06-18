Chris Bailey's Forecast | Flash flood threat rolls on

The pattern continues to be amazingly consistent in producing waves of showers and storms, leading to a severe storms threat and flash flood threat.

Just like the past few days, any storm that goes up this evening can be on the strong side. The severe threat may increase late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

As mentioned, rounds of showers and storms look to continue through the weekend and into early next week. No, it’s not raining all the time and you may not have rain everyday at your house, but heavy rain totals are likely. Many models continue to show several inches of rain.

