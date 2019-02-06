Chris Bailey's Forecast | Flood Threat Continues

Rounds of heavy rain producing showers and thunderstorms continue to target the region. This is a setup that will take us through Thursday, bringing the potential for high water issues and even a few severe storms.

As expected, the Flood Watch was expanded to include the entire state through Thursday. Another 1"-3" of rain is possible, with the greatest amounts in the south.

In addition to the flood potential, the threat for strong to severe storms is with us, especially across the western half of the state. The Storm Prediction Center has this region in a Slight Risk with the marginal risk into areas of central and south central Kentucky.

Temps tank Thursday night as the front blows in, as the 20s show by Friday morning. An area of light snow will show up for a short time.

After a seasonally cold Friday and Saturday, the active pattern cranks back up with a series of systems rolling across the region through next week. These systems continue to take on more of a winter look to them.

