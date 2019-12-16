Chris Bailey's Forecast | Flood threat continues

Heavy rain continues to push across Kentucky, bringing the potential for flooding through tonight. That’s when colder air moves in, bringing a period of winter weather back into the region as our storm system moves away.

Torrential rains continue to pound much of the region and this is leading to an elevated threat for flooding and flash flooding. Short range models are cranking out an additional 3″+ of rain today.

Some thunderstorms are also getting into the mix across the south, so that will up the ante on flash flooding.

Temps continue to be pretty awesome with much of the area in the 30s, but some low 60s showing up across the southeast.

As our low slides off to the east later today, we will see wraparound snow and a light mix later tonight into Tuesday. This could lead to a few morning travel issues.

Seasonal temps will be noted later in the week as skies turn mainly dry.

