Chris Bailey's Forecast | Flood threat continues through the weekend

It’s another day of showers and storms slowly working across the bluegrass state. This setup will hold through Monday and is bringing additional flooding issues to the waterlogged bluegrass state. These rains will get a little booster shot of tropical moisture, as well. Behind all this comes a very cool pattern for the middle of June.

This setup is doing exactly what we have been setting the table for over the past week. Nothing good comes from a stalled boundary and tropical moisture meeting up right on top of us. Rounds of showers and storms will continue to fire up today, bringing more torrential rains to the area. Flash flooding issues are likely to develop, let’s just hope it’s not in some of the same areas hard hit on Thursday.

This low continues to spin SLOWLY across the Tennessee Valley on Saturday, bringing spiraling bands of showers and storm with it. With the counterclockwise spin from low pressure, you should be able to see that on radar, too.

Sunday finds a similar setup with the slow-moving low across the region, but we will also notice a front dropping in from the northwest. That won’t make it in here until Monday, but it should be able to help ignite additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Fronts hitting this much moisture can really squeeze out a lot of rain.

That system slowly moves away late Monday into Tuesday as temps continue to run cooler than normal. Another system will then drop in from the northwest by the middle of the week. That could bring some more showers and storms and unleash even cooler temps.