Chris Bailey's Forecast | Flood threat increases

Torrential rains are moving into the region and will continue into the overnight hours. Flooding and flash flooding issues will develop and things could get rather ugly in some areas. We are also on guard for a few strong storms in the southeast.

A general 1″-3″ of rain will fall through tonight across many areas, with the greatest concentration across central and eastern Kentucky.

Flash flooding and general flooding are likely with this setup, so please stay alert to this potential into early Thursday.

A few strong storms may show up, especially across southeastern Kentucky. This is where we have a low-end risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center.

Cold air crashes in behind this for Thursday with an arctic front sliding in Thursday afternoon. That may have a broken line of snow showers along it, with some snow showers behind it into Thursday night.

Better weather is on the way for the weekend.

