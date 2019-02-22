Chris Bailey's Forecast | Flood threat increases tonight and Saturday

Our big weekend storm system is ready to roll in here, bringing an increased flood threat and the potential for strong to severe storms. This action setup looks to take a colder break once this bad boy blows through here.

This storm will bring high winds, flooding rains and the possibility of a few severe storms. The flood threat is number one with a general 1″-4″ of rain across the state. The heaviest will be in the areas I’ve been outlining across areas of central and eastern Kentucky, along and south of Interstate 64.

Flooding issues will likely develop late tonight through Saturday night.

High winds of 50mph will become an issue Saturday through Sunday morning. With the wet ground, it will be easy for trees to be uprooted.

The SPC has scaled back the severe threat, but I still think this event is deserving of a Slight Risk in our region.

Much cooler and drier air moves in for Sunday and early next week.