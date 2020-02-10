Chris Bailey's Forecast | Flood threat returns

Rounds of heavy rain continue to roll across the region and this is a sign of things to come. Additional heavy rain and strong storms will be noted through the middle of the week as a potent system moves in. All of this leads to an increased flooding risk.

A Flood Watch is out for only a few counties in the far southeastern part of the state.

The next round of heavier rain arrives tonight and early Tuesday before a bit of a break in the action. That window closes quickly with heavy rain and strong storms arriving Wednesday. Colder winds blow for Thursday with some flakes flying.

The severe risk for Wednesday afternoon and evening is there, especially across parts of southern Kentucky.

The setup from this weekend through next week continues the active pattern with more rounds of heavy rain.