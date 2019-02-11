Chris Bailey's Forecast | Flood threat through Tuesday

Rounds of heavy rain continue to pound the bluegrass state, with the heaviest yet to come tonight and Tuesday. This will continue to cause flooding issues across the region.

Our Flood Watch continues through Tuesday for the entire state.

Flood Warnings are also out for many of our rivers and those crest forecasts will vary depending on future rains. As of now, an additional 1″-3″ of rain should fall for many through Tuesday. Locally higher amounts will be possible in western and central parts of the state.

That system moves away Tuesday evening, but not before some backlash snows kick in.

Another system will quickly zip in here for the end of the week as our active storm track continues, but with a catch. This storm track is being pushed farther south as cold air takes control of the pattern.