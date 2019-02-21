Chris Bailey's Forecast | Flooding and severe weather possible

Many areas head a break from the rain today, but that isn't lasting very long. More rain is moving in tonight and Friday with heavy rain and severe storms this weekend.

A Flood Watch is out for most of the state through Saturday night. A general 1"-4" of rain will fall during this time. This means flash flooding and general flooding could become a big issue. Please stay alert to the increasing flood potential.

In addition to the flood potential, severe thunderstorms are a possibility late Saturday into Saturday night. Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes are possible.

Colder and drier air then works in for Sunday with a calmer week setting up after that.