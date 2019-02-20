Chris Bailey's Forecast | Flooding issues continue

Heavy rain continues to roll across areas of central and eastern Kentucky as flooding issues persist. Many counties are under a Flood Warning into the evening. Please keep a close eye on water levels.

The rain will slow down tonight, leaving us with a better looking Thursday. Don’t get used to that because the drops return Thursday night into Friday. This action is ahead of a potent storm system working from the plains into the Great Lakes this weekend. That will have a blizzard raging to the west of it and a potential severe weather outbreak ahead of it.

This will bring rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms to Kentucky and will likely cause significant flood issues to develop. This also puts the state in the line of fire for severe thunderstorms Saturday into Saturday night. The Storm Prediction Center has our region in the severe weather risk area.

Much colder air will return to the region as we head into Sunday and for much of next week.