Chris Bailey's Forecast | Flooding rains before some snow

Our Flood Watch has been expanded to include more counties in southern and southeastern Kentucky. This is part of the state that will get in on torrential rains later today into tonight. Once this goes by, we are likely to get in on accumulating snow Thursday night and Friday.

Given how much rain has already fallen, the forecast numbers through tomorrow morning are very concerning. 1"-3" more inches of rain are on the way.

Flash flooding and general flooding issues are likely with those numbers. Please keep a very close eye on water levels and be prepared to move to higher ground.

The light snow Thursday night and Friday continues to look more widespread with some areas potentially picking up on a few inches of snow.

The system coming in behind this for Saturday will drop some more light snow on the region.

Next week turns stormy with heavy rains returning.