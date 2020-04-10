Chris Bailey's Forecast | From a freeze to a severe threat this weekend

We have a very chilly day on tap for the region, with the potential for frost and freezing conditions tonight and early Saturday. That said, the focus of the forecast is on the increasing potential for a very busy weather day for Easter.

Frost and freezing conditions are possible tonight and Saturday morning. Temps will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

The Easter Sunday system continues to look pretty impressive as we get closer. A potent low pressure will be riding up the Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley Sunday into Sunday night. The farther west track of this low may put Kentucky in the warm sector for a bit. If that’s the case, severe thunderstorms will be possible.

Heavy rainfall may also cause high water issues.

Colder weather looks to settle in for much of next week.