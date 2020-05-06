Chris Bailey's Forecast | Frost and freeze potential ahead

The pattern we are entering into pattern that’s about as extreme as I’ve ever seen for any time of year. The setup from Friday through early next week is straight out of winter and it has the potential to bring us some of the coldest temps ever recorded in the month of May. There’s even an outside chance for some flakes with the Friday system.

Our clearing sky will set the stage for some patchy frost tonight across central and eastern Kentucky as temps hit the 30s.

Thursday afternoon is pretty good with a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the 60-65 degree range.

Friday finds and interesting storm system rolling from west to east across the lower Ohio Valley. This has quite a bit of cold air to work with as it dives in behind our low. For the most part, this looks like a very cold rain around here, but there is the chance for a quick drop in temps on the northern and western edge of the low.

Friday night has then turns clear and absolutely frigid. Saturday morning has a real chance to become the coldest May morning on record for many areas. Lows can drop deep into the 20s.

Agricultural interests may take a massive hit from this hard freeze and another freeze that may follow that up Sunday morning.

After one more shot of cold coming in late Monday and Tuesday, we look to come out of this mess pretty quickly.