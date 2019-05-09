Chris Bailey's Forecast | Gusty showers & storms moving through

Showers and thunderstorms are rolling across the region this evening. A few of the storms may be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Showers linger into early Friday as temps rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Another rain maker will move in here later Saturday into Mother's Day. Locally heavy rains will be possible during this time. Highs on Sunday will range from the upper 50s and low 60s.

Leftover showers will be noted for a cool Monday with cool highs again.

Temps will rebound as we head into the middle of next week.