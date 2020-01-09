Chris Bailey's Forecast | Gusty winds and storms ahead

It’s a pleasant day in the bluegrass state as we get ready for our high impact system to blow into town for the next few days. This is going to be a big time wind maker that will also deliver strong storms and record high temps.

Scattered showers and storms develop tonight and work across areas of western and central Kentucky. This will continue through Friday. The east and southeast looks to stay mainly dry. Winds through Friday afternoon can gust to 40mph or greater at times.

Those increase in a hurry Friday night through Saturday evening as gusts reach close to 60mph for some.

High winds may cause damage with or without thunderstorms rolling through. But, it continues to look like a line of thunderstorms will develop and roll west to east across the state.