Chris Bailey's Forecast | Gusty winds usher in a frost threat

We have a cold front brushing the state today and it’s spitting out some some big time wind gusts. This is a prelude to a much more active pattern kicking in later this week into the weekend.

Clear skies and calmer winds will allow for a very cold night. Temps drop into the low to middle 30s. Watch for frost and a light freeze.

Clouds increase on Wednesday as a potent storm system rolls in from the west. Temps will be near normal before any shower or thunderstorm action shows up from west to east in the evening. That sets the stage for rounds of showers and storms Wednesday night through Thursday. Heavy rain will be possible.

Friday looks to be a pretty nice day as we are sandwiched between systems. That next one could fire up some strong storms Saturday as low pressure strengthens in our region. That one taps much colder air for Sunday and Monday.