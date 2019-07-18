Chris Bailey's Forecast | Heat and humidity this weekend

Friday and Saturday feature the hottest days of the summer. Daytime highs range from 90-95 in many areas with a heat index above 100 for many. I know there’s an Excessive Heat Warning (heat index of 110 or higher for 2 straight hours or more or 4 straight days of 105 or higher for 2 consecutive hours on each day ) out for many, but we seem to be lowering the standards for that. This is Heat Advisory material for many in central and eastern Kentucky and some may struggle to even get to that (105 for 2 straight hours or more).

A few storms will go up during the afternoon hours for Friday and Saturday, with an increase in storms for Sunday. This is ahead of a strong cold front ready to blast through here on Monday. That could spark some pretty big boomers as much cooler air crashes in behind it.

Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday may not get out of the 70s as lows reach the 50s.