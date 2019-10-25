Chris Bailey's Forecast | Heavy rain moving in

It’s full steam ahead toward a rain and wind maker for our weekend. This system throws rain in here later today, with the worst of the weather moving in tonight through Saturday night, but some folks may see a Saturday break in the action.

Rain and thunderstorms move in from south to north this evening and that continues through early Saturday.

The Saturday afternoon break is going to try and show up across central and eastern Kentucky and it could carry into the evening hours for some. That would be accompanied by a temp spike before another round of showers and storms sweeps to the east Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

A general 1″-3″ will be likely across central and western Kentucky by Sunday morning. Locally higher amounts will be possible, adding to the local high water threat.

Winds will continue to be gusty, especially late Saturday into Saturday night. Some gusts to 50mph will be possible.

Another system rolls in here in the days leading up to Halloween and this could bring more rain before a big blast of cold air.