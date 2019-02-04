Chris Bailey's Forecast | Heavy rain on the way

It’s another very mild day across the bluegrass state as a few showers start to crank. This is the beginning of a very active setup that will bring heavy rain through here for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the potential for high water issues. All of that then gives way to winter weather by early Friday.

A few rumbles of thunder will be possible late today into tonight as a weak front slides in. That boundary slams on the brakes Tuesday, leading to a big temp spread from north to south. A shower or storm may continue to fire along the front.

Milder air surges back in on Wednesday as waves of showers and storms crank. This action carries us through Thursday as temps soar to near record levels. As the front approaches from the west, strong thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday. Heavy rains may cause high water issues during this time.

Temps crash behind the front Thursday night and early Friday, leading to a period of light snow.