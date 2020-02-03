Chris Bailey's Forecast | Heavy rain on the way

It’s another warm day, but clouds are thickening ahead of a super busy pattern. A stalling front and waves of low pressure will bring rounds of heavy rain to our region. By the end of the week into the weekend, winter weather is likely to show up.

A southwest flow will lead to rain showing up to our southwest by evening. Some of those rains will head into southwestern parts of the state.

A slow-moving front moves into our region and puts the brakes on over the next few days.The first round of rain arrives tonight and takes us into Tuesday. Some thunder is even possible.

Waves of low pressure will then roll along this front, bringing more rounds of rain through the rest of the week.

Rainfall of 1″-3″ appears likely this week with locally higher amounts showing up.

I’m now thinking we have the potential for flooding issues to develop. That’s going to be something to watch very closely.

The front will slowly edge eastward with each passing low, bringing some colder air in here. The final few lows from Wednesday-Friday may pass to our east and give us the chance for winter weather. To what extent remains to be seen.

A winter weather maker may follow all that up next weekend as a system takes a southern track.