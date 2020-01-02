Chris Bailey's Forecast | Heavy rain rolls on

Rain continues to overspread the region from southwest to northeast and this continues through the rest of the day. Rounds of heavy rain and some thunder will continue through Friday, targeting southeastern Kentucky with the heaviest totals and the best chance for high water.

A general 1"-2" of rain will be likely, but some 3" totals will be possible in the southeast.

The threat for snow comes on Saturday as low pressure wraps up and moves to our northeast. Some very light accumulations will be possible by evening.

Another system will bring rain and snow our way by Monday night and Tuesday.