Chris Bailey's Forecast | Heavy rain slowly ends

Heavy rain is finally pushing out of the bluegrass state after dumping more than 3" of rain in many areas. This has essentially wiped out our short term drought.

There is still the chance for a shower or two across areas of eastern Kentucky through Tuesday. Lows tonight are deep into the low 40s with partly cloudy skies. Highs on Tuesday will mainly be in the 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday look very nice with cool mornings and mild afternoons. This is ahead of a big time fall cold front that moves in here by Friday or very early Saturday.Gusty winds and a line of showers and storms will accompany our front.

This boundary will have one heck of a temperature gradient along it with temps dropping some 20-30 degrees in just a few hours. That could give us 50s for highs on Saturday with a significant frost threat Saturday night.