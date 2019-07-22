Chris Bailey's Forecast | Heavy rain ushers in a September feel

We have an abnormally strong summer cold front rolling across the region and it's bringing some major changes. Temps are going to feel more like September than the middle of July, but the transition is a stormy one.

Rounds of showers and storms are on the strong side and putting down enough rain to cause local flash flooding issues through the evening.

That front will be very noticeable as it moves through here this evening. Winds will gust up as humidity and temps both drop in a hurry. Again, that’s not something you typically get in the summer months.

Highs will mainly be in the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday as lows drop into the 50s for most of the mornings through Friday. If skies are clear Wednesday morning, we could be within a few degrees of record lows. With such a cool pocket of air overtop of us, there’s the chance to bubble up afternoon clouds and isolated showers.