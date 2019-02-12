Chris Bailey's Forecast | Heavy rain winds down

One more round of moderate to heavy rain works across the state this afternoon, then we get a small break in the action. Once that small break is over, the pattern turns very active once again, but with a twist. The overall setup continues to trend colder, leading to more winter weather threats.

This afternoon’s heavy rain may cause a few issues as it rolls eastward. Winds will gust up as temps crash, leading to a few snow showers or flurries this evening through early Wednesday. Those gusts may top 40mph at time through this evening.

The next system arrives Thursday night in the form of a cold front. That front will then usher in colder air, allowing two systems right behind it to take more of a southern track.

That leads to rain and snow chances from Friday through early next week.