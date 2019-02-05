Chris Bailey's Forecast | Heavy rains bring a flood threat

A front is draped across the region and is bringing a healthy temperature gradient with it. As this boundary slows down and slowly goes back north, rounds of showers and thunderstorms are going to crank along and south of it. This is a setup that is likely to throw down a lot of rain over the next few days.

This front is already touching off some scattered action this afternoon. As we head into the evening, watch for showers and storms to increase.

The heaviest rains come Wednesday through Thursday, leading to the potential for flooding issues to develop. A general 2"-4" of rain should fall during this time, with locally higher amounts.

A few strong storms are also possible during this time.

Temps ahead of this front may hit 70-75 in the central and east, with a MAJOR temp crash coming behind the front. Temps by Friday morning reach the 20s with a few flakes flying.

After a cold and dry Saturday, the next system rolls in for Sunday and Monday.