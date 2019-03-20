Chris Bailey's Forecast | Here comes a cold front

It’s a windy and fairly nice first day of spring, but showers will quickly put an end to that from west to east. These showers are ahead of a cold front dropping into the Commonwealth from the northwest later tonight and Thursday. This front has some chill with it.

Temps today will reach the upper 50s to near 60 in many areas as winds gust up and clouds increase. Showers develop today in the west and spread eastward this evening through early Thursday.

Leftover showers slowly work away from eastern Kentucky on Thursday, but the clouds may be tough to get rid of. Low clouds and a chilly northwest wind may keep temps in the 40s across central and eastern Kentucky.

Friday has a little more chill to it across the central and east with temps in the upper 40s and low 50s. The west will be best.

Temps this weekend should climb into the 50s Saturday then 60s on Sunday as we wait for a bigger system to bowl its way across the state early next week.

