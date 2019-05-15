Chris Bailey's Forecast | Here comes a surge of summer

We have a super warm pattern ready to take shape across the Commonwealth, giving us a true summer look and feel.

Temps on Thursday hit the 70s for many, with some local 80 degree temps showing up. There’s just a small chance for a shower or storm going up. A better chance for a storm or two will be around on Friday as the real deal summer feel moves in.

Temps hit the low and mid 80s on Friday and may reach the upper 80s this weekend. Humidity levels will also be up, making it feel muggy for the first time this year.

A few showers and storms will also be floating around at times this weekend and that continues into early next week. A few severe storms will be possible.