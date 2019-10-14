Chris Bailey's Forecast | Here comes another big temp crash

Big changes are on the way for the next few days.

Temps for Tuesday spike on a gusty southwesterly wind as clouds increase. Those clouds are ahead of a potent system diving in from the northwest. That system has a nice shot of cold air pushing it and this will pick up low pressure coming from the south, forming a big storm along the east coast.

This will bring showers and a few storms in here late Tuesday into Tuesday night then wraparound clouds, showers and very chilly air for Wednesday.

If low clouds and showers linger through Wednesday, temps may drop into the 40s and stay there for several areas.

Clearing skies will allow for another frost and light freeze by Thursday morning and Friday morning.

Temps will really warm this weekend as a case of Indian Summer settles in for a few. This is on a moist southwesterly flow that will be very active, likely sending a few big storm systems rolling our way into next week.