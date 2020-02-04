Chris Bailey's Forecast | High water potential the next few days

Heavy rain continues to come at us in waves and will only increase as we go through the day and into Wednesday. Some areas of the state are already working on more than 2″ of rain.

The additional rains tonight through Wednesday night could be on the tune of 1"-4". This would be enough to cause some high water issues, especially across the south and southeast.

Colder air comes in behind all this late Thursday with a period of light snow likely for Thursday night into Friday. Light accumulations look like a good bet during this time.

That sets the stage for a better snow chance to sweep in here for Saturday. Once again, accumulations appear to be a good bet. That's one worth keeping an eye on.

More heavy rain returns to the picture by early next week as temps climb.