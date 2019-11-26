Chris Bailey's Forecast | High winds and storms increase

Things are about to get very active this afternoon and evening as a potent storm system passes to our west and north. This means the possibility of strong to severe storms in the west and high winds across the entire region.

The low-end threat for severe storms may make it all the way into areas of central Kentucky into the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Damaging winds will be the main player.

With or without thunderstorms, high winds are likely to cause issues into early Wednesday. Gusts of 50mph or greater will be possible during this time.

The rain ends quickly from west to east as winds stay gusty through the day. Temps drop from the 60s in the mornings to the 40s in the afternoon.

The trend continues to be colder for Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday. There's a small shower chance, especially on Friday.

The next storm continues to target us over the weekend with heavy rain, high winds and strong storms are likely for Saturday as another major storm develops. There is a lot of blocking going on and this will send that storm more east across the Ohio Valley and lower Lakes. That will then redevelop along the east coast and ride up the coast. That scenario brings rain to snow in here late Sunday as temps crash. Northwest winds will bring widespread light snow and snow showers Sunday night into Monday, especially across central and eastern Kentucky.