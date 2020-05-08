Chris Bailey's Forecast | Historic cold likely tonight

We have some VERY ugly weather out there today as a winter looking system rolls across the region. This will unleash one of the coldest air masses ever recorded this late in the season for the coming weekend. This historic air means records are going to be shattered by Saturday morning.

The rain quickly ends from west to east late this afternoon into the evening. That rain may end a few flakes across the mountains in eastern Kentucky.

Historic cold is on the way behind this tonight and early Saturday with readings deep into the 20s. That’s literally as cold as it can get around here for this time of year.

Sunday morning won’t get to the record, but a light freeze and frost is likely once again. Temps respond into the low 60s in the afternoon as clouds increase in front of another ugly weather maker.

That knocks the temps back into the 50s for highs Monday and Tuesday with another frost and light freeze a good bet by Tuesday morning.

This is likely to be our last go at frost and freezing conditions of the spring, so all you green thumbs can finally get after it.

Temps by the end of the week start to really warm and we could be around 80 as early as Thursday.