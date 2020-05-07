Chris Bailey's Forecast | Historic cold on the way

Lexington tied another record low this morning as the temperature hit 33 degrees. This is the third time we've tied a record low since April 15th.

A winter looking system on Friday will usher in historic cold by Saturday morning, with some areas potentially with the coldest May temps ever recorded.

The Friday storm system continues to roll eastward across the lower Ohio Valley. This brings a cold rain for many areas and that rain may be heavy at times. The question is still on whether or not we can get some flakes out of this somewhere across Kentucky. The best chance of that is Friday evening in the southeastern mountains.

This sets the stage for a hard freeze Friday night and early Saturday morning. Temps should drop deep into the 20s and could reach the coldest numbers we have ever seen in the month of May. A FREEZE WARNING is already out for the region.

Temps by Sunday morning won’t be as cold, but should still give some areas a light freeze with another frost for many.

Another frost or light freeze threat comes in behind that early next week. By the second half of the week, the pattern flips to much warmer as a ridge develops across the eastern half of the country. That brings much warmer air back into the state.