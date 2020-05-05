Chris Bailey's Forecast | Historic cold possible by the weekend

Chilly showers continue across the region through tonight as a much colder pattern settles in.

The first shot of chill is taking control right now and will continue to keep our temps well below normal over the next few days. By Thursday morning, temps reach the low and mid 30s across central and eastern Kentucky and that likely brings a frost threat.

Thursday looks ok with temps in the upper 50s and low 60s with a late day increase in clouds. Those clouds are ahead of a very ugly looking system for Friday. This rolls in with chilly rain and unleashes cold air for the weekend, with some snow showers flying not to far from us.

Saturday will find a drying sky from west to east, but my goodness it’s cold for this time of year. The day may start out in the 20s for many areas. This could be the coldest May morning on record.

Highs on Saturday struggle into the low and middle 50s with gusty winds making it feel colder.

Sunday morning may also see temps drop back into the upper 20s and low 30s across central and eastern Kentucky.

The next system zipping in here by Sunday night and Monday should bring more chilly showers with it.