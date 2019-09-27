Chris Bailey's Forecast | Hot and humid weather returns

It's another hot and humid pattern taking shape across our part of the world. This will push temps to near record highs through the rest of the month into early October.

Highs this weekend will literally be in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. There's just a small chance for a stray shower or storm, but most stay dry.

We stay in the low 90s through the middle of next week and that could set some record highs into early October. A cold front looks to move in late Thursday, bringing a chance for showers and storms. Much cooler air looks to move in by the end of the week.