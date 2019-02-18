Chris Bailey's Forecast | Increased flood threat ahead

A few flurries and snow showers continue to work across the state as cold winds blow from the northwest. This is kicking off another very active weather week, complete with snow, flooding rains and the potential for severe storms by the weekend.

From there, it’s full steam ahead toward an impressive system moving in later Tuesday and Wednesday. This one may start as snow and a mix, but the main threat comes from the potential for too much rain. General flooding and river flooding will be possible in the coming days.

As mentioned, this system may start out as some snow or a mix later Tuesday into Tuesday evening. Some light accumulations will be possible Tuesday evening.

I’m also focusing on the weekend setup that has the potential to produce more flooding rains and even some severe thunderstorms.